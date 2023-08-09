Manchester City are yet to table a formal offer to sign West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta this summer, according to The Athletic.

It has emerged that Manchester City are interested in signing the midfielder before the transfer window slams shut on 1st September.

The Hammers have already lost Declan Rice this summer and have been struggling to bring in new players due to internal disagreements.

Manchester City are believed to have put in an offer worth £70m to sign the Brazilian from the east London club in the ongoing transfer window.

But it has been claimed that the Premier League champions have not tabled any formal bids yet for Paqueta.

They hold a firm interest in him and are exploring taking him to the Etihad Stadium in the coming weeks.

West Ham do not want to lose another key midfielder after allowing Rice to join Arsenal earlier in the transfer window.

The Hammers are prepared to dig in deep and keep hold of him despite interest from the Premier League champions.