Leeds United are set to be again tested by Everton as the Toffees plot a fresh approach for attacker Willy Gnonto, it has been claimed.

Everton boss Sean Dyche is an admirer of Gnonto and the Premier League side have looked at doing a deal with Leeds for him this summer.

Gnonto, 19, though does not have a relegation release clause in his contract and Leeds would like to keep hold of him.

As such, Everton have been unable to agree a deal for Gnonto, but they are, according to journalist Jac Talbot, set to try again.

Everton are not giving up on Gnonto and will make a fresh approach for the Italy international.

Alternatives are being lined up in the event that no deal can be struck with Leeds however.

Kamaldeen Sulemana and Tete as viewed as possible alternative options to Gnonto by Everton.

Gnonto played for Leeds in their 2-2 draw against Cardiff City in the Championship at the weekend and losing the attacker would be a blow to Whites boss Daniel Farke, who is struggling with injuries to attacking players at present.