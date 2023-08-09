Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has revealed that Everton target Willy Gnonto was unavailable for his side’s EFL Cup win over Shrewsbury Town.

Gnonto has been linked with a possible exit from Leeds this summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League last term.

The Italy international is a player Leeds would like to keep, but there has been interest from several clubs, including Everton.

Everton have been linked with preparing a fresh approach and Gnonto was nowhere to be seen when Leeds beat Shrewsbury 2-1 in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

And Farke would shed no light on the matter after the game, despite admitting Gnonto is not injured.

“Willy was not available”, Farke said post match.

The German would not expand on the reasons for Gnonto being absent, but insisted that there will be a time when he can comment on the situation.

“In general you know I’m always open.

“I can’t give you the whole picture, I’m not in control of this.

“I’d prefer to give you what I can say.

“The fact is he was not available. There will be time to make comments on this.”

Gnonto does not have a relegation release clause in his Leeds contract and the Whites would likely want a high price to sell.