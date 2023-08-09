Atalanta defender Merih Demiral is wanted by Nottingham Forest, but is in no rush to decide about a move to the City Ground as he would like to remain in Serie A.

Demiral joined the Bergamo outfit on an initial loan from Juventus in the summer of 2021 and they then triggered an option to keep him on a permanent basis last year.

The 25-year-old centre-back has been linked with a possible exit from Atalanta this summer.

Nottingham Forest are prepared to pay €20m to sign Demiral, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, but the defender is not rushing to decide.

Demiral would rather remain in Serie A if he has options to do so.

Inter and Roma are claimed to be possible destinations for the defender and he will wait to see if either side make a concrete move for his services.

And it is suggested that the prospects of Roma making a move are growing.

Whether Nottingham Forest are prepared to wait to see if Demiral opens up to moving to the City Ground remains to be seen, with the clock ticking on the transfer window.