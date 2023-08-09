West Ham United have positioned themselves in the hunt for Hugo Ekitike, who is subject to an offer from Everton, it has been claimed in France.

Ekitike could leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer and has several sides showing interest in him.

Everton are keen to snap up Ekitike and are claimed to have put in a bid for his services, which PSG are now considering.

Everton could face competition from West Ham though and, according to French outlet Sports Zone, the Hammers have positioned themselves in the race.

West Ham are claimed to view Ekitike as a contender to replace Gianluca Scamacca, who has joined Atalanta.

Whether West Ham will firm up their interest and follow Everton in making a bid is unclear, but they are keen on Ekitike.

The 21-year-old only scored three goals in Ligue 1 for PSG last season but continues to be highly rated.

Ekitike also turned out for PSG in last season’s Champions League, featuring against Benfica, Maccabi Haifa, Juventus and Bayern Munich.