Sean Dyche has refused to comment on Everton’s interest in Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto, but stated that Youssef Chermiti will add a different dimension to the Toffees squad.

Last season, Everton struggled severely in front of the opposition’s goal and they are determined not to repeat it this season.

Dyche is keen on bringing forward signings in the ongoing transfer window and the Toffees have been strongly linked with Leeds United’s winger Gnonto.

Dyche, when asked about Everton’s interest, shied away from the question but admitted that Gnonto is a good player.

“As you know, I don’t tend to speak about other players”, Dyche said at a press conference.

“He is a good player, there are a lot of them out there.”

Everton have agreed a deal with Sporting Lisbon for Chermiti and Dyche revealed that the Toffees are close to completing the signing of the 19-year-old.

He pointed out that the youngster will be able to add a new dimension to the team and believes Chermiti will aid in the rebuilding of the squad.

“It is very close now, so that is why I am happy to speak about that one”, Dyche added.

“So hopefully that will get done and that is a young player who, like I said, can add a different layer and different dimension to rebuilding or adding to the squad.”

Everton will begin their new campaign against Fulham on Saturday and they will be eager to begin the campaign with a winning start.