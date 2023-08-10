Harry Kane has not made up his mind about joining Bayern Munich, who have an agreement in place with Tottenham Hotspur for his signature.

Following several weeks of negotiations, the German champions have finally managed to strike a deal with Tottenham for the striker.

Bayern Munich have agreed to fork out a fee of €100m for Kane and already had a verbal agreement in place with the hitman.

But the forward moving to Bavaria is still far from a foregone conclusion at this stage of the transfer window.

According to Sky Deutschland, the England captain is hesitating over whether to join the German champions this summer and Bayern Munich are aware of it.

Despite giving his approval to Bayern Munich to pursue him this summer and also agreeing on personal terms with them, Kane is undecided over whether to take up the move.

He has a year left on his contract at Spurs and could have more clubs vying for his signature next summer.

It has been suggested that for the moment there is a 50-50 chance of Kane agreeing to stay at Tottenham this season.