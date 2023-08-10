Torino are considering Leicester City star Dennis Praet as an alternative option in the event that they fail to land Marseille star Ruslan Malinovskyi.

The 29-year-old midfielder played a bit part role in Leicester City’s Premier League campaign last season.

Praet, who spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Torino, is on the transfer wish list of the Turin outfit.

However, he is not the first choice for Torino boss Ivan Juric, as he is keen on signing Marseille midfielder Malinovskyi.

The Italian outfit have agreed personal terms with the player, but have yet to come to an agreement regarding the structure of the deal with Marseille.

According to Italian journalist Giacomo Morandin, Torino will pursue the signature of Leicester star Praet if they fail to come to an agreement with the French outfit.

Praet has featured in Leicester’s both games of this season so far and assisted a goal in the Foxes’ 2-1 victory over Coventry City last weekend.

Torino submitted a €3m bid for the Belgian early in the transfer window but saw it rejected by Leicester, who want €7m for the player.