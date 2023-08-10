Fenerbahce are leading the race for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, amid strong interest from rivals Galatasaray.

The 26-year-old central midfielder went out on loan last season to Napoli and played a bit-part role in their Serie A title win.

It has been suggested that Ndombele could be on the move once again this summer, despite a new boss being at the helm in north London in the shape of Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs are keen on offloading him this summer and he has suitors in Turkey in the form of Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

It is said that Galatasaray are in negotiations with Tottenham and they are pushing to find a solution for Ndombele’s future.

According to Turkish outlet Mackolik, Fenerbahce are now leading the race for the midfielder.

Ndombele has two more years left on his contract and Tottenham want a permanent exit for the 26-year-old.

Now it remains to be seen whether Spurs will be able to successfully negotiate a deal for the midfielder in the coming days.