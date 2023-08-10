Paris Saint-Germain star Hugo Ekitike prefers a move to Lens over Everton, it has been claimed in France.

The 21-year-old forward joined PSG last season on loan with an obligation to buy this summer.

Ekitike failed to live up to expectations and scored only three goals in 25 league appearances for the French outfit.

PSG are open to letting the player leave this summer and want a transfer fee in the region of €35m to sign off on his exit.

The forward is attracting interest from Everton and he is high on Sean Dyche’s transfer wish list.

It is claimed that Everton have already submitted a bid for Ekitike and they are currently in negotiations with PSG.

Lens are also keen on signing the PSG star, and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Ekitike favours a move to Franck Haise’s over Everton.

PSG are also considering using Ekitike as part of a deal in the negotiations with Eintracht Frankfurt for Randal Kolo Muani.