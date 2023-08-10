Harry Kane is on the verge of joining Bayern Munich after positive negotiations today and this evening.

The Spurs striker is Bayern Munich’s number one target this summer and they have a deal in place with Tottenham for his signature.

It had been suggested that despite Bayern Munich agreeing a fee for him, Kane is leaning towards staying in north London.

However, those claims look wide of the mark as, according to Sky Deutschland, Kane wants to join Bayern Munich and the deal is on the verge of being sealed.

Kane’s agents, Bayern Munich and Tottenham held talks today and tonight that have been described as very good and respectful.

It is suggested to be looking more likely that Kane will move to Germany.

Losing Kane would be a big blow for Tottenham, but the striker is in the final year of his contract at the club.

Moving to Bayern Munich would hand Kane the opportunity to play in the Champions League next season and fight for the Bundesliga title.