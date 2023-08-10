Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has stressed the need for him to have fully-committed players in his squad, who are willing to honour the full length of their contracts.

The Whites are preparing for life without Tyler Adams, one of their key players from last season, as the United States international prepares to move out of Elland Road and sign for Chelsea.

The 24-year-old in fact has a relegation release clause in his contract that has eased his escape route.

There have been a number of other players who have also made their move out of the club on loan, frustrating the newly-appointed Leeds United manager.

Farke believes that given the stature of a club such as Leeds United, the need is to sign players who will be fully committed to the full length of their contract at Elland Road.

“After relegation, it’s normal that sometimes there are questions. Players are used to playing at Premier League level”, Farke said at a press conference.

“Learn the lessons of this window. How we create the contracts for the future. In my opinion, as a club, we have to be in the driving seat.

“I know why there are clauses like this. Players need this when they negotiate.

“In my view: we don’t sign these players if they demand it. 90 per cent of players demand this.

“We should not do this. We are Leeds United.

“I want players who are fully committed to the full length of their contract without a thought for exit clauses.

“In the future, we have to ensure we are always in control of contracts.”

In their first match back in the Championship, the Whites were held to a 2-2 draw by Cardiff City and they will face Birmingham City on Saturday.