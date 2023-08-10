Manchester City have doubts regarding Rennes star Jeremy Doku’s ability to stay injury-free while playing top-tier football in England, it has been claimed in France.

The Premier League champions are looking at options to replace Riyad Mahrez, who left for Saudi club Al-Alhi earlier in the summer.

They have a number of targets in mind, with Doku joined by Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise and Lyon’s Bradley Barcola on the Cityzens radar.

Doku is firmly admired at Manchester City, but the club are not without concerns.

The Belgian winger has a history of injuries and has missed 41 games over the last two seasons due to knocks and niggles.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Manchester City remain doubtful over the player’s ability to play every week in the Premier League and not pick up an injury.

As such, Doku has slipped down the pecking order as a winger option for Manchester City.

Rennes are fully prepared to sell Doku this summer if they are made a large offer for his services.