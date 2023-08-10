Richard Keys is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur will be fine without Harry Kane and he stressed his confidence that Spurs will find a way to work without their talisman.

Kane is in the last year of his contract with Tottenham and Bayern Munich are keen on signing him.

After rejecting several bids, Tottenham have agreed a deal for Kane and now it is up to the English international to decide on whether he will join the German outfit.

Some former players have advised Kane to stick with Tottenham to break the Premier League goalscorer’s record, but Keys stated that he does not understand the hype regarding it.

The veteran broadcaster believes that Tottenham will be fine without Kane, as he believes that the London outfit will surely find a way and he hailed the deal as great for both parties.

“I don’t get the fuss about a PL goals record”, Keys wrote on Twitter.

“It doesn’t come with a medal.

“[Alan] Shearer is 32 short anyway – goals he got for Saints.

“Kane can now enjoy the taste of winning something.

“Spurs will be fine.

“There’s always another way.

“It’s a great deal for everybody.”

It is claimed in some quarters that the 30-year-old forward is in favour of staying with Tottenham and in the coming days all eyes will be on Kane to see what decision he makes.