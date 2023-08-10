West Ham United have enquired with PSV Eindhoven regarding their winger Johan Bakayoko and another unnamed Premier League outfit are also interested in him.

The 20-year-old winger made 23 appearances in the league for PSV Eindhoven last term and scored five goals while registering five assists.

And this summer, Bakayoko is subject to interest from several European outfits, including Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli.

The Italian giants are currently in negotiations with PSV Eindhoven, who have set a €35m price tag for Bakayoko.

West Ham have joined the race for the young Belgian and according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Hammers have submitted an enquiry for Bakayoko.

However, they are not the only Premier League outfit interested in the right winger, as another unnamed club from the English top-flight have also expressed interest in the PSV star.

The Hammers have recently agreed a deal for James Ward-Prowse to strengthen their midfield and now David Moyes wants to focus on his attacking department.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham will be able to beat stiff competition to land Bakayoko this summer.