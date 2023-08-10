West Ham United are unlikely to sign midfielder James Ward-Prowse on time to include him in the Hammers squad on Saturday, according to the Evening Standard.

David Moyes’ side have ramped up their transfer activity after a disappointing summer and are all set to sign Edson Alvarez, Harry Maguire and Ward-Prowse.

West Ham initially failed with a bid for Ward-Prowse but saw a breakthrough in their negotiations with Southampton for the midfield star.

And now the 28-year-old England international is due to travel to London for a medical at West Ham.

However, it is suggested that the Hammers are unlikely to add him to their squad, which will face Bournemouth on Saturday.

The London outfit are looking to see themselves become more competitive in the forthcoming Premier League amid a rift in the side’s transfer committee over transfer policy.

And they are hoping that their recent signings will be effective for them in the approaching season.

Now it remains to be seen whether the London outfit will make further additions to their squad before the transfer window slams shut.