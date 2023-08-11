Brentford have made an enquiry about Fiorentina winger Riccardo Sottil, who is also of interest to other outfits, it has been claimed in Italy.

Sottil, 24, has been plying his trade for La Viola since 2018 and has already witnessed two loan spells to Pescara and Cagliari during his time in Florence.

He has drawn interest from several outfits, including Brentford, Monza and Frosinone, in the ongoing transfer window.

He is tipped to leave Fiorentina this summer and according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Bees have enquired about the Italian attacker.

Thomas Frank’s side are keen on bringing in a left-sided winger after releasing Tariqe Fosu this summer.

And they are hoping that Sottil’s inclusion in their squad could give them an attacking filip in the approaching season.

However, It is unclear what valuation Fiorentina have set for the Italian winger, who has still three years left on his contract with La Viola.

The jury is out on where Sottil will end up before the transfer window slams shut in September.

And it remains to be seen whether Brentford will make a concrete move for their attacking target in the coming days.