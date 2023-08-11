Chelsea are actively exploring options to hijack Liverpool’s deal to sign Moises Caicedo after asking the player and his representatives to wait in London, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Liverpool thought they had hijacked Chelsea’s summer-long pursuit of Caicedo on Thursday night after they agreed a British record fee of £111m with Brighton.

The Reds have been expecting to see the midfielder on Merseyside this afternoon, where he is expected to undergo a medical.

Liverpool’s contract offer is also better than Chelsea’s but the player has stayed put in London and is having second thoughts about joining the Reds.

And it has been claimed that Chelsea have asked the player and his representatives to wait for them.

Chelsea have been chasing him all summer and they have been his preferred choice despite interest from other clubs.

The Blues are not out of the running yet and are actively exploring their options to better Liverpool’s bid.

Chelsea are looking to find a way to get back to the negotiating table with Brighton and work out a deal to sign Caicedo.

And it seems the player is willing to give them the time to revive the deal to sign him this summer.