Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed that though new signing Micky van de Ven lacks match conditioning, he is available for selection against Brentford on Sunday.

The London-based side completed the signing of the 22-year-old defender from German side Wolfsburg earlier this week, after paying a £34m fee which could rise up to £43m with add-ons.

Van de Ven was part of Wolfsburg’s pre-season as a result of which he will not be lacking fitness, Postecoglou feels.

However, Tottenham’s manager insists that as Van de Ven has not played a full 90-minute game yet following the end of last season, he lacks match conditioning.

That in no way will prevent him from being available for selection for Tottenham’s season-opener against Brentford on Sunday, Postecoglou insists.

“It’s good to get Micky in. He’s settled in well”, Postecoglou said at a press conference.

“It’s not as simple as him simply coming in and training with us, but he’s been bright in training.

“He’s had a pre-season with Wolfsburg but he hasn’t played 90 minutes yet.

“Fair to say that in terms of match conditioning, he’s not quite at the level yet but he’s definitely going to be available for selection this weekend.”

Postecoglou will be looking for Van de Ven to quickly get to grips with the Premier League and Spurs are claimed to want to sign another senior centre-back this summer as well.