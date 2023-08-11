Leeds United defender Sam Byram is of the view that his experience playing for big clubs in his career is helping him play in front of a packed Elland Road.

The 29-year-old right-back came through the Leeds academy set-up and has re-joined the Yorkshire outfit this summer after leaving them in 2016.

Byram has experience playing for West Ham United, Norwich City and Nottingham Forest and has made over 150 appearances in the Championship as well as tasting the Premier League.

The right-back pointed out that he has learned a lot from his experience with different managers and players.

And he believes that his time with other big clubs is helping him massively to perform at a packed Elland Road.

“I think I have learned a lot from the players I have played with and from different managers”, Byram told LUTV.

“Obviously, Leeds are a huge club and the fanbase is huge.

“Playing at big clubs with big stadiums and a big fanbase has helped me then coming back here.

“When I was here last, I think it was sort of 19,000–20,000 in the stadium.

“Now coming back to see a full Elland Road, I think having that experience in front of big crowds definitely helped as well.”

Byram previously played under Daniel Farke during his time with Norwich and he will be eager to help the Leeds boss earn promotion this season.