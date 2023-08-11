Everton are pressing the accelerator in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain forward Hugo Ekitike this summer with the player yet to make up his mind about a transfer.

The Toffees are signing Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon but Sean Dyche is looking to bring in one more striker this summer.

The Everton boss has claimed that he does not need to sell players to fund a move for another forward and the club are pushing to get a deal over the line.

Ekitike has been identified as a top target this summer but Everton are facing competition from Eintracht Frankfurt and Lens.

The Toffees are aware of the interest the striker is attracting and according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Everton are pushing to secure a deal for him soon.

Negotiations are ongoing with the Parisians and they are progressing at a decent pace at the moment.

Everton want to anticipate the competition for his signature and secure a deal with PSG as soon as possible.

Ekitike was believed to be favouring a move to Lens but it has been claimed that he has not made up his mind.

Everton are hopeful of convincing him to move to Goodison Park once they have a deal in place with PSG.