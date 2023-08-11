Ramon Vega believes that Heung-min Son has all the attributes to become the next Tottenham Hotspur captain, having represented the club well over the years.

Tottenham’s long-serving skipper Harry Kane is on the verge of moving out of his boyhood club to join German champions Bayern Munich.

He is currently in Munich and undergoing a medical, and Tottenham will have to start making preparations for life without their top goalscorer.

Manager Ange Postecoglou has to find a candidate to replace Kane as the skipper of the club and Vega believes that he should not look beyond Son.

One of the club’s longest-serving players, having joined Tottenham in 2015, Son has all the attributes to be the leader of the pack, Vega believes.

“For me, Son will be great as the next captain of Tottenham”, Vega wrote on Twitter.

“He has all the attributes of a captain and has always led and represented the club well.”

Tottenham play their first match of the season against Brentford on Sunday and will take to the pitch without Kane.