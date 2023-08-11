Jamie Carragher has insisted that Liverpool have done great business revamping their midfield this summer with the imminent arrival of Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool have agreed to splash out a British record transfer fee of £110m to beat Chelsea to the signature of Brighton midfielder Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian will be undergoing a medical at Liverpool later today ahead of signing a long-term contract with the Merseyside giants.

He will become the second player from Brighton to join Liverpool this summer following his former team-mate Alexis Mac Allister.

Carragher admitted that Liverpool had to agree to pay the big money as the Seagulls knew that they were desperate to sign a defensive midfielder.

However, he feels that the club have done a brilliant job of replacing an ageing and tired midfield this summer.

The former Red took to Twitter and wrote: “Delighted to wake up to the news on Caicedo.

“Liverpool had to pay big money as clubs knew they were desperate.

“But signing two top young players from Brighton for £145m and selling two of your own older players for £52m is great business!!”

It remains to be seen whether Caicedo’s arrival will end Liverpool’s pursuit of Romeo Lavia in the ongoing transfer window.