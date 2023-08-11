Harry Kane has again been given permission to travel to Munich by Tottenham Hotspur to complete his transfer, according to the BBC.

The England captain gave his final nod of approval to the transfer on Thursday evening after the German champions agreed a €120m fee with Tottenham.

The striker is now on the verge of leaving Spurs where he came through the academy and became the club’s top goalscorer.

Kane has been expected to travel to Munich today to undergo a medical and sign a four-year contract with the German champions.

However, the forward was on his way to the airport in London earlier today before he was asked to turn back by Tottenham.

But it seems the issues between the two clubs have been resolved and Kane again has permission to fly out to Germany.

Personal terms have already been agreed and Kane has been aiming to complete the move in time to feature against RB Leipzig in the DFB Supercup final on Saturday.

Bayern Munich will hope that there are no more last-minute hitches as they push to get the signing over the line today.