Leeds United defender Sam Byram has stated that he is always ready to help the Whites’ talents on and off the pitch with his experience.

Byram is a product of Leeds United’s academy and made 143 appearances for the Whites before leaving them in January 2016 to join West Ham United.

The 29-year-old has joined Leeds on a free transfer this summer and is determined to take them back to the Premier League.

Byram admits that Leeds have a young squad and believes that he is one of the more experienced players in the group.

The right-back also stressed his desire to guide the young players as much as possible on and off the pitch with his experience.

“It is a young squad”, Byram told LUTV.

“I am turning 30 this year, so I like to think I have got a lot of experience at Leeds and in the game.

“So I try to help as much as I can on and off the pitch.

“If there is anything they need, I am always there to help.”

Byram featured for 44 minutes in Leeds’ 2-2 draw against Cardiff City last weekend and he will be determined to help the team to their first victory in the Championship this weekend.