Aberdeen CEO Alan Burrows has insisted that the Dons are still looking to strengthen their squad in the ongoing transfer window, despite already signing nine players.

The Pittodrie side have been very busy reshaping their squad in the summer transfer window in hopes of competing better in the Scottish Premiership.

And now Aberdeen have completed their ninth signing of the summer, 25-year-old defender James McGarry, for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract.

Burrows however, insists that the Dons are still looking to add more fresh faces before the transfer window slams shut and have bids and offers on the table for targets.

“Signing number nine of the summer complete. Welcome to the Dons, Jimmy”, Burrows wrote on Twitter.

“We’re still working very hard to strengthen the squad across several areas between now and the end of the window.

“We’ve got numerous irons in the fire…”

Aberdeen have been left frustrated with the sale of defensive midfielder Ylber Ramadani to Serie A outfit Leece and it has been suggested that manager Barry Robson is keen to fill the Albanian international’s void with another signing before the transfer window shuts.

It remains to be seen whether the Scottish Premiership side make any more additions to the squad in the coming days and weeks.