Regular contact with senior players at Chelsea is one of the reasons why Moises Caicedo has his heart set on a move to Stamford Bridge despite Liverpool agreeing a fee with Brighton, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Liverpool’s plan to hijack Chelsea’s pursuit of Caicedo seems to be coming off the rails at the moment.

They have agreed a British record fee of £111m with Brighton but have failed to convince the player to even travel to Merseyside.

The midfielder was expected to undergo a medical today, but Caicedo has told Liverpool that he is only interested in a move to Chelsea.

Chelsea have been chasing him all summer and it has been claimed that he has been in contact with several senior players at Stamford Bridge.

It is one of the reasons that he remains committed to joining Chelsea despite the massive offer from Liverpool.

The Blues have remained his preference and so far, Liverpool have failed to convince him otherwise.

Chelsea are expected to table a fresh offer for Caicedo after asking the player to stall on Liverpool.

Brighton are unlikely to accept anything less than the £111m fee they agreed with the Merseyside giants.