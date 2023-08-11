Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams is still likely to make a move away from Elland Road later in the ongoing transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Adams, 24, joined the Whites last summer but is now waiting to leap overboard due to a relegation release clause mentioned in his contract with the Yorkshire side.

He was on the verge of joining Chelsea after the Blues triggered his £20m release clause.

But now his potential move to Stamford Bridge is off as the two parties failed to reach an agreement.

But the American international is still likely to leave Daniel Farke’s side and it is claimed that his potential departure from Elland Road could happen later in the ongoing transfer window.

Leeds have already witnessed the departures of a host of players this summer and Adams is likely to be added to the list.

Brighton could be a possible destination for Adams, with the Seagulls having been in touch.

The American international has yet to feature for Farke’s side this season and it remains to be seen where he will end up eventually before the transfer deadline.