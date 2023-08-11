Tyler Adams’ move to Chelsea is off after talks between the parties broke down and he will return to Leeds United, according to Sky Sports News.

Adams seemed to be on his way to Chelsea after the club decided to trigger the £20m release clause in his Leeds contract.

Leeds appeared resigned to losing him and the midfielder was in London on Thursday to undergo a medical and work out personal terms.

But it has been claimed that the move is now off and the midfielder will soon return to the Leeds camp.

Despite triggering his release clause, Chelsea will not be signing the United States international in the ongoing transfer window.

Chelsea could not reach an agreement with the parties involved for the switch to happen.

Adams has been recovering from an injury since the summer and will rejoin the Leeds squad soon.

Chelsea are now currently trying to hijack Liverpool’s pursuit of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

It remains to be seen whether another club come in to try and sign Adams before the end of the transfer window.