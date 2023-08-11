Moises Caicedo is in two minds about joining Liverpool and is yet to leave for Merseyside amid suggestions Chelsea are back in the race to sign him, according to Sky Sports News.

Liverpool appeared to have hijacked Chelsea’s pursuit of the midfielder on Thursday night when they agreed a British record fee of £111m with Brighton for him.

The midfielder and his representatives have been in London and were expected to leave for Merseyside earlier today.

But they remain camped in the English capital with claims that his potential move to Liverpool could be under threat.

It has been suggested that Caicedo is having second thoughts about joining the Merseyside giants.

Liverpool have even offered more money to the midfielder than Chelsea in terms of wages but personal terms are still not in place.

Caicedo has been preferring a move to Chelsea all summer and the Blues have not given up on the prospect of signing him yet.

Liverpool have been planning to put him through a medical and get the deal over the line by the end of the day.

They have been wary of Chelsea making another offer and now the player is undecided on whether he wants to move to Anfield.