Southampton hitman Che Adams, who is a Crystal Palace and Everton target, is mainly drawing loan interest at the moment, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 27-year-old attacker has been widely linked with a move away from St Mary’s following the club’s relegation out of the top flight.

And Adams has no shortage of suitors, as Premier League outfits Everton and Crystal Palace are both claimed to be interested in him.

Everton have signed Youssef Chermiti and they are looking to add another centre forward to Sean Dyche’s line-up.

Crystal Palace are also interested in him, but they want to offload Jean-Philippe Mateta before making a move for a striker.

The striker though is mainly drawing loan interest at present and not being eyed for a permanent transfer.

Whether that will change as the transfer window ticks by is unclear, as is whether Southampton would agree to loan him.

The forward came on in the second half of Saints’ game against Sheffield Wednesday last Friday and scored the winning goal in their 2-1 victory.