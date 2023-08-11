Swansea City are set to wrap up a loan deal for Ipswich Town and Birmingham City defensive target Bashir Humphreys, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Humphreys, 20, came through the youth ranks at Reading and now is on the books at Chelsea.

The defender spent the latter half of last season on loan at Paderborn in Germany and he is now subject to transfer interest from a host of Championship clubs, including Swansea, Ipswich and Birmingham.

Chelsea are keen on letting the defender go on a temporary basis this summer as they look to hand him game time to develop.

Ipswich are eyeing maintaining their Championship status this season and are keen on bolstering their defensive stocks.

The Swans and Blues, on the other hand, are hoping to be more competitive this term and are looking to bring in more reinforcements.

Michael Duff’s side have recently snapped up Charlie Patino on loan from Arsenal and now it is said that they are all set to conclude a loan deal for Humphreys.

The Swans started their Championship campaign with a 1-1 draw against John Eustace’s side.

They might have seen a deadlock in their opening fixture against Blues but now have earned bragging rights over their league rivals as to the snatching of the defensive target.