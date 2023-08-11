Manchester United want to line up a replacement before sanctioning Harry Maguire’s sale to West Ham, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

David Moyes has confirmed that West Ham have an agreement in place with Manchester United to sign Maguire but a deal is not done yet.

The defender is still in talks to agree a severance package with the Old Trafford outfit and Erik ten Hag has admitted that he is available to play for the Red Devils on Monday.

Manchester United are set to bag somewhere around £30m from his potential departure but they are prepared to delay the transfer for a while.

It has been claimed that Manchester United are keen to identify and line up a replacement for Maguire for sanctioning his sale.

Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard and Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo are their top targets at the moment.

Talks are under way for both the players with Ten Hag believed to be keen on getting Pavard this summer.

Manchester United want a deal for a centre-back in place before pulling the trigger on Maguire’s departure