Burnley did not meet Albert Sambi Lokonga’s expectations in a discussion with the Clarets over a possible move to Turf Moor, with a switch looking more complicated as a result.

Lokonga has been strongly linked with a switch to Burnley from Arsenal, with talks centering around a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

The deal has not progressed though and it is claimed that a meeting between Lokonga’s camp and Burnley did not go well.

The talks with Burnley over personal terms, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, did not meet Lokonga’s expectations.

As a result, the deal is now more complicated than expected.

The Arsenal man also has interest from Ligue 1 side Monaco, who have requested information about him.

There has been no concrete progress on a move to the Stade Louis II however and Lokonga could well move only towards the end of the transfer window.

Lokonga, 23, still has a further three years to run on his contract at Arsenal; he spent the second half of last season on loan at Crystal Palace.