Chelsea and Liverpool target Romeo Lavia is concerned about the requests Southampton are making to sell him this summer, it has been claimed in Belgium.

The defensive midfielder is top of Liverpool’s transfer wish list this summer; however, the Reds are reluctant to meet Southampton’s asking price.

Liverpool have seen their multiple bids rejected by Southampton and subsequently made an offer for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea have joined the race for Lavia and are claimed to be close to an agreement to snap Lavia up.

However, it is unclear where the player wants to go and whether any deal will eventually go through.

And, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Lavia is concerned about the requests being made by Southampton.

It is suggested that the player is still keen on moving this summer and he has not featured in Southampton’s last two games.

Now it remains to be seen whether Chelsea or Liverpool will be able to come to term with Southampton regarding a deal for Lavia.