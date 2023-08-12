Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur loanee Joe Rodon has the pedigree to become a good signing for the Whites this season.

The 25-year-old centre-back spent last season on loan with Rennes, amassing 22 appearances for the French outfit.

Rodon, who has featured a total of 24 times for Tottenham, has decided to join Leeds on loan to aid their attempt at promotion.

Prutton believes that Rodon understands what it means to play for a big club and pointed out that the player featuring regularly for the Wales side is a testament to his ability.

The former Whites star also stressed that the Spurs loanee has the pedigree to become a successful signing for Leeds.

“Joe Rodon has now joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Tottenham and he should be a good signing with the pedigree that he has got”, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“He understands what a big club is now obviously having had the move to Tottenham.

“It’s a tough place to go and establish yourself at but the fact that he is part of the Wales international squad shows that he’s got a particular type of pedigree.

“From what I’ve seen and what I’ve heard of him, he is a good player and a good teammate who ticks a lot of boxes.”

The centre-back has yet to make his debut in Leeds colours and all eyes will be on Rodon to see whether he will get an opportunity against Birmingham City this afternoon.