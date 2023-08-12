Fixture: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s opening Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

After missing out on the title in the final stretch of last season, Arteta has spent big to bolster his squad in the ongoing transfer window.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🪵 Timber at the back

🍚 Rice in the middle

📞 Eddie leads the line Time to set the tone, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/qctSrWBjzG — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 12, 2023

All his three new signings – Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz – have made the starting line-up on the opening weekend.

Ben White and William Saliba will be the centre-back partnership with Gabriel dropped to the bench for the game.

Thomas Partey is in the starting eleven despite suggestions that Arsenal are open to offers to sell him this summer.

Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are again in the team following their impressive performances last season.

Jorginho, Emile Smith Rowe and Leandro Trossard are some of the options Arsenal have on the bench today.

Arsenal Team vs Nottingham Forest

Ramsdale, Partey, White, Saliba, Timber, Rice, Havertz, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

Substitutes: Hein, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Gabriel, Jorginho, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Vieira, Trossard