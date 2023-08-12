Southampton boss Russell Martin believes the future of Chelsea and Liverpool target Romeo Lavia is close to being resolved.

The Belgian midfielder is wanted by both Chelsea and Liverpool, but the transfer saga around him has been dragging on for several weeks.

Southampton are determined to only sell on their terms, but Lavia has missed games and again did today against Norwich City, as the speculation affects his focus on matters on the pitch.

Martin though feels that the situation is close to being resolved.

The Saints boss, who confirmed Lavia was unable to play as he was not in the right frame of mind, said post match: “I believe it’s edging closer to a conclusion.”

Losing Lavia will be a blow for Southampton, but it will bring in extra cash as they continue to reshape their team.

Chelsea want to sign Lavia in addition to Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool also want Caicedo and agreed a fee with Brighton for his services on Friday morning, but the player currently prefers a move to Chelsea.