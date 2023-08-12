Neil Redfearn has slammed Leeds United’s new owners for being underprepared for the start of the season and leaving Daniel Farke to deal with a different problem every day.

Leeds have not made a good start to life back in the Championship following relegation and have picked up just a point from their first two games.

The Whites suffered a 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City on Saturday and are already facing questions about their preparedness to push for promotion this season.

There are uncertainties around the futures of several major players still and Leeds are still in the market to bring in more new signings.

Redfearn admitted that the new Leeds owners, the 49ers Enterprises, are still behaving as if they are in pre-season and slammed the way they have handled the preparations for the new campaign.

He has sympathies for Leeds boss Farke who has been left to fend with different problems every day.

The former Whites boss said on BBC Radio Leeds post match: “They are still planning and preparing like it’s pre-season and we’re in the season.

“We’re not sure on contracts, we’re not sure on who can stay and who can go.

“It must be a nightmare for Daniel Farke. He’s got to deal with a different problem every other day.

“Some of the young players are short, but he’s got to go with them.”

Leeds will be desperate to win their first game of the season when they host West Brom on Friday night.