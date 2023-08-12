Celtic legend Chris Sutton is of the view that the pressure will be on Aberdeen boss Barry Robson to deliver once again this season as the Dons team now has his imprint on it.

After a series of disappointing results, Aberdeen sacked Jim Goodwin to replace him with his Robson, under whom the Dons saw a change of form, finishing third in the league table.

Robson is reshaping the Dons squad and has brought in nine faces through the door, the most recent being defender James McGarry.

The 44-year-old Scottish tactician saw his team settle for a draw in the first game of the season against Livingston and now they are set to take on Celtic on Sunday.

Sutton believes the Dons boss will be eager to make a big statement on Sunday by defeating Celtic in front of the Pittodrie crowd.

The former Celtic star also believes that the pressure will be on Robson to deliver this season as the Aberdeen hierarchy have backed him in the transfer window.

“I’m really looking forward to being at Pittodrie because it should be a terrific game and the Dons will want to make a big statement”, Sutton wrote in his Daily Record column.

“Barry Robson did well after taking the job from Jim Goodwin but it’s now his time and his team and harsher judgements will be made.

“Aberdeen have taken 19 points from eight home games under Robson.

“Their record was strong for the boss and he got a win over Rangers at the end of last season.”

Aberdeen last defeated Celtic in May 2018 and Robson will be determined to change that record on Sunday.