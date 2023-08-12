Daniel Farke has remained coy on Luis Sinisterra’s situation after he was unavailable for Leeds United’s away trip to Birmingham City today.

Leeds have not made a good start to life back in the Championship and have picked up just a point from their opening two league games.

Problems are mounting off the field as well as Leeds are running the risk of losing key players before the end of the transfer window.

Willy Gnonto has more or less gone on strike to push through a move and even Sinisterra was not available for today’s game under dubious circumstances.

There are claims that the winger is also agitating for a transfer but Farke remained coy on his situation and refused to elaborate on what is exactly going on behind the scenes with Sinisterra.

The Leeds boss said in a press conference when asked about the player: “He was not available.

“There will be a time when we talk about this situation. I don’t explain more.”

It remains to be seen whether Leeds manage to hold on to Sinisterra beyond the 1st September transfer deadline.