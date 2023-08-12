Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega feels Harry Kane has had a lucky escape by joining a club of Bayern Munich’s size and stature.

Bayern Munich announced the arrival of Kane earlier today and he will be expected to be in the squad to face RB Leipzig in the DFB Supercup final.

Tottenham have bagged a fee of €100m and will potentially get another €10m based on his performances in Bavaria.

Daniel Levy reluctantly sold Kane as he was not going to sign a new contract, but Vega believes Kane is super lucky to get such a move at this stage of his career.

The ex-Spurs man admitted that the forward will finally know what it feels to play for one of the most well-organised clubs in Europe and is hopeful that he feels honoured and enjoys his time at Bayern Munich.

Vega took to Twitter and wrote: “Harry Kane you will now understand what I was talking about for years to be part of a trophy-winning team with one of the most well-organised clubs in the world [in] Bayern Munich.

“What a lucky escape at 30 years old great opportunity feel honoured to be part of such a massive historical club!

“Good luck and good health!”

Kane left Tottenham as the club’s top goalscorer after coming through the club’s academy and could still return later in his career.