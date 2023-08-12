Leeds United attacker Willy Gnonto is pushing for a move to Everton, despite the Whites being unwilling to sell him.

Gnonto refused to play for Leeds in the EFL Cup in midweek and then again made himself unavailable for this afternoon’s Championship clash at Birmingham City.

Everton are keen on Gnonto and want to sign him, but have been unable to agree a fee with Leeds, who do not want to sell.

Unlike several other Leeds players, the Italy international does not have a relegation release clause in his contract.

Gnonto though wants the move to Everton and is pushing for it to happen, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia (via Calciomercato.com).

The attacker has no desire to play his football in the Championship this season and wants a Premier League return.

With the transfer window remaining open until 1st September, Gnonto will hope that Leeds have a rethink and agree to sell.

Without Gnonto, Leeds went down to a 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City which leaves them with a point after their first two Championship games.