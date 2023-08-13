Elfsborg defender Gustaf Lagerbielke feels that his impending move to Celtic would be good for all concerned and stressed the Swedish connection that the Scottish giants have.

Celtic are expected to pay a fee of around £2.9m to sign Lagerbielke from the Swedish outfit, but some eyebrows were raised when he played for Elfsborg on Sunday, in a 1-0 loss at Hammarby.

Lagerbielke admits that the outing could well be his final one for Elfsborg, though he is reluctant to commit to that being the case until documents are signed and sealed.

“Maybe [it was my last game]. You don’t want to say anything until something is signed, but it may very well be that way”, he told Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

“I don’t really have a clue about it. I have tried to focus on the match as much as possible.”

Lagerbielke believes that leaving the Swedish league to play for Celtic would represent a step up, while he also noted the Bhoys’ connection with his homeland and their trophy winning pedigree.

“It would be a fun challenge to go to a big club in Europe and play in the Champions League and hopefully win trophies”, the defender said.

“It is very big club with good Swedish connections with Henrik Larsson, [Carl] Starfelt, [Mikael] Lustig and [Johan] Mjallby amongst others.

“They play in the Champions League every year and win trophies.”

For Lagerbielke, it is clear that his move to Celtic would be a substantial payday for Elfsborg, which he thinks is the sign of a transfer which benefits all parties.

“It is clear that it is good that Elfsborg get, or would get, a lot of money.

“I think that Elfsborg have been very good at developing talent, so it is good that it will be, or maybe it will be, good for all parties.”

Elfsborg do not play again until next Sunday, by which time Lagerbielke could be calling Glasgow his new home.