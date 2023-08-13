Chelsea are hopeful of beating Liverpool to the signature of Romeo Lavia from Southampton, according to ESPN.

The Blues are battling Liverpool for the signature of the young midfielder, with Jurgen Klopp’s side having so far had at least three offers turned down by Southampton.

Saints want £50m to let Lavia move on and have stuck steadfastly to their asking price throughout the summer.

It is claimed that Chelsea have indicated to Southampton that they will pay in excess of £50m to get the deal done.

And the Blues are hopeful that they will be able to beat Liverpool to Lavia’s signature.

It could be part of a double blow for Liverpool as Chelsea are also closing in on Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool agreed a £111m fee with Brighton for Caicedo on Friday and have been looking to finalise the deal.

However, Caicedo does not want to go to Anfield and has his heart set on Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea now discussing the structure of an agreement with Brighton.