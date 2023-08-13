Chelsea will close the deal to sign Liverpool target Moises Caicedo from Brighton on Monday, it has been claimed in Italy.

Liverpool agreed a £111m fee with Brighton for Caicedo on Friday, but have hit a brick wall in terms of the player’s desire.

Caicedo has set his heart on joining Chelsea and the Blues are in talks with Brighton to complete the capture.

And they are close as, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Chelsea will close the deal for Caicedo with Brighton on Monday.

The Blues are looking to quickly push the deal over the line and put Caicedo at the disposal of boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Losing out on Caicedo will be a big blow for Liverpool, who were prepared to smash their record transfer fee to sign him.

Caicedo missed just one Premier League game for Brighton last season, but picked up ten yellow cards in his 37 outings.

Despite being considered one of the top defensive midfielders in the division, Caicedo has made fewer than 50 Premier League outings.