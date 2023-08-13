Nottingham Forest appear to be the Premier League club interested in landing Juventus midfielder Filip Kostic and the Bianconeri could sell for the right price.

Juventus beat off competition to sign Kostic from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer and he had an impact in Serie A.

With eight assists and three goals in 37 Serie A games, Juventus were pleased with what Kostic brought to the table.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Juventus do not consider Kostic to be untouchable and could sell for an offer of between €15m and €20m.

Clubs in Germany are keen on the experienced and proven Bundesliga performer, but the Premier League could be Kostic’s destination.

It is claimed that the clues lead to Nottingham Forest as being the club that have asked for information about Kostic.

Affording Kostic’s salary is not believed to be a problem for the Tricky Trees; he earns around €2.5m per year.

Kostic still has another three years left on his contract at Juventus and could stay at the club if an acceptable proposal is not received.