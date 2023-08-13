Fixture: Chelsea vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Reds’ Premier League opener this afternoon.

The Reds have suffered unexpected midfield departures in the engine room area this summer, losing both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabian clubs.

They have been active though, with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai being added to the ranks.

Liverpool warmed up for their opener with pre-season games against Karlsruher, Greuther Furth, Leicester City, Bayern Munich and Darmstadt, with the Reds scoring at least three goals in every match.

Alisson slots into goal for Liverpool today, while at the back Klopp selects Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson.

Midfield sees Klopp go with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo, while Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota lead the attacking threat.

If the Liverpool boss wants to shake things up then he has options on the bench to call for, including Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones.

Liverpool Team vs Chelsea

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Diaz, Salah, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Nunez, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Matip, Doak, McConnell