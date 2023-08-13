Leeds United winger Jack Harrison could undergo a medical with Everton today, as he closes in on heading to Goodison Park, according to Sky Sports News.

Everton have been trying to sign Willy Gnonto from Leeds, but the absence of a release clause in the Italian’s contract has made it tough to do.

Harrison is more straightforward as he does have a relegation release clause, though the exact makeup of a deal to take him to Goodison remains to be seen amid suggestions it could be a loan.

The winger is currently injured, but could undergo a medical with the club today, as Sean Dyche’s men waste no time.

Even though Harrison is currently out of action, Everton want to make sure they have secured his signature.

The Leeds man has been linked with a host of clubs in recent transfer windows and almost joined Leicester City in January.

He is not keen on playing in the Championship and a switch to Everton will put him back in the Premier League.

Everton lost their Premier League opener at home against Fulham on Saturday and Dyche wants reinforcements.