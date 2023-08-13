Everton have so far held off a challenge from Aston Villa to hijack their Jack Harrison swoop, with the Leeds United winger still set for Goodison, according to journalist Alan Myers.

The Toffees have an agreement in place to take winger Harrison on loan for the season with a view to then making the move permanent at a later date.

It was suggested that Harrison had his Everton medical today, despite being injured.

However, Aston Villa have looked to hijack the deal and also have an agreement in place with Leeds.

But it has been claimed that Harrison is still on course to complete a move to Everton.

Despite Aston Villa’s interest, Everton currently remain on course to capture Harrison on an initial loan deal.

Harrison is keen to move on from Leeds following their relegation from the Premier League and a clause in his contract is allowing him to do so.

A host of Leeds players have triggered clauses in their respective contracts to leave Elland Road this summer, leaving questions from some over former director of football Victor Orta.